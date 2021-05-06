Franco went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in a win over Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

One day after opening the minor-league season with a 3-for-5 night that included a triple and two RBI, Franco launched his first round tripper against Triple-A arms. The 20-year-old's torrid start isn't likely to be fully sustainable, but given Franco's vast talent, it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue thriving consistently until he inevitably forces the organization's hand in terms of a big-league promotion.