Franco started Friday's Grapefruit League win over the Nationals, going 1-for-4 with a run.

Franco was making his first Grapefruit League start, but he'd made his debut Thursday in a split-squad win over the Tigers when he entered the game as a defensive replacement for Willy Adames and grounded out to the pitcher in his only at-bat. The soon-to-be 19-year-old has rocketed up through his first three minor-league stops over the last two seasons, hitting well over .300 at the Rookie, Low-A and High-A levels. Franco will gain valuable experience in big-league camp this spring, and he could potentially put it to use later this season if his meteoric rise through the ranks continues.

