Franco went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Franco showed that he was worth all the hype Tuesday, slamming a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning for his first career hit. In addition, he later added a double for his second hit. The 20-year-old looked like a veteran in his first plate appearance, drawing a walk on four straight balls after being down 0-2 in the count. The sky's the limit for Franco, but don't be surprised if he goes through some rough patches in his rookie campaign.