Franco hit .286 (2-for-7) with one RBI and and one run over three Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.

Franco wasn't slated to see an abundance of exhibition action since he's not likely to log any time in the majors in the coming regular season. However, the organization did want to get its top prospect his first taste of experience against big-league arms after he quickly mastered pitching at three different levels of the minors over the last two seasons. Franco topped out at High-A Charlotte in 2019, so he's likely to start the 2020 campaign at Double-A Montgomery. Jeff Passan of ESPN also reports Franco was set to play for the Dominican Republic team that was going to try and qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics, but that event has now been postponed for at least several months due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.