Franco was officially diagnosed with biceps inflammation and shoulder soreness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He was examined in St. Petersburg and there was no structural damage or long-term concern. Franco won't play winter ball again this season, but he should be ready to go for spring training. This is still mildly concerning, as inflammation could reoccur or get worse when he resumes baseball activities. Assuming he is healthy, Franco should spend the bulk of spring training in big-league camp and could debut this summer.
