Franco has gone 11-for-41 (.268 average) with a 4:4 BB:K across his last 10 games with High-A Charlotte.

Franco's recent performance represents a relative downturn, which serves as a testament to the 18-year-old's immense talent. Since moving up to High-A a little less than two months ago, Franco has continued to display a highly polished hit tool, striking out just 11 times in 168 plate appearances (6.5 percent). The shortstop should gradually tap into more power as his body matures, but his .333/.405/.486 slash line (161 wRC+) is still good enough to make him a star player in the Florida State League. He's the undisputed No. 1 prospect in baseball, and that seems unlikely to change until he ultimately reaches the majors.