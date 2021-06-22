Franco was officially called up as expected for his MLB debut Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Franco is an elite prospect, the likes of which only come around a few times each decade. He combines true top-of-the-scale contact ability with above-average skills in all other areas of his game. Exactly how much of his sky-high potential manifests in his first season in the majors remains to be seen, though he certainly didn't struggle at the highest level of the minors, cruising to a .315/.367/.586 line with seven homers and five steals in 39 games for Triple-A Durham. He's primarily a shortstop but could be used elsewhere in the infield, including third base, where he'll make his debut Tuesday against Boston. Franco will bat second in the order, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.