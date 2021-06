Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

The dynamic rookie snapped out of the 0-for-15 slump that had encompassed his last four games with Sunday's effort. Franco has unsurprisingly encountered some struggles since a spectacular 2-for-4 debut Tuesday that featured a three-run home run , but outside of a three-strikeout day Thursday against the Red Sox, he's encouragingly punched out on only two other occasions over his first six games.