Franco is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

An 0-for-5, four-strikeout performance Friday dropped Franco's average to .211 in 57 big-league at-bats. Despite his struggles at the plate, the Rays figure to be patient with their top prospect as he adjusts to MLB pitching. Taylor Walls will start at shortstop and bat sixth Saturday.