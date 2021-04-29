Franco will open the season with Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 20-year-old phenom has yet to play above High-A and only played 52 games at that level in 2019, but it's no surprise that the Rays see him as a Triple-A player following a year of development at the team's alternate training site. It would be no surprise if Franco dominates Triple-A pitching, as he has one of the best hit tools for a prospect in recent memory, as seen in his .336/.405/.523 slash line and 7.0 percent strikeout rate in 175 career minor-league games. The Rays have yet to offer much clarity on when he's expected to make his big-league debut, but his assignment to the highest level of the minors indicates they don't think he's far off.