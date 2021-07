Franco went 1-for-3 with a game-tying solo home run and a walk in a win over Atlanta on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

The rookie's 418-foot blast in the sixth inning knotted the game up at 3-3 and ignited what would be a five-run surge for the Rays over the sixth and seventh frames. Franco has gotten good wood on the ball in the early stages of the second half of the season, as he also laced his first major-league triple in Friday's series opener.