Franco went 2-for-6 with a triple and two runs in an extra-inning win over the Braves on Friday.

Franco's average had dipped below .200 on the last day of the first half, but the rookie phenom bounced back nicely in his return to action Friday. The three-bagger was Franco's first at the big-league level, and he's now laced five of his 14 hits for extra bases.