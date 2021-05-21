Franco, who's slashing .283/.333/.533 with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI across 66 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham, is presumably one step closer to a big-league promotion after Willy Adames was traded to the Brewers on Friday.

As those numbers indicate, Franco is more than holding his own in his first exposure to Triple-A arms, and the fact he's only struck out at a 13.6 percent clip further supports the notion he's ready for his next challenge. However, Taylor Walls has posted even better numbers, slashing .327/.468/.490 over 62 plate appearances for Durham, and is the one getting the call to replace Adames on the Rays roster. Franco will continue getting regular reps at Durham for the time being, but Adames' departure represents the removal of one obstacle from his path to the majors.