Franco isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Franco will be out of the lineup for the first time since he was called up by the Rays on June 22. He's slashed .229/.302/.396 with two home runs, seven RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases across 12 major-league games. Taylor Walls will start at shortstop while Vidal Brujan makes his big-league debut at second base.