Manager Kevin Cash said that Franco will join the Rays for Thursday's split-squad game against the Tigers, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The 18-year-old phenom is scheduled to substitute in for Willy Adames at shortstop midway through Thursday's contest before making the trip with the big club to West Palm Beach, Fla. for Friday's game against the Nationals. Franco's exposure to big-league camp at this stage of his development speaks to his elite talent, and the Rays remain open to the possibility of the switch-hitting infielder making his MLB debut at some point in 2020 if his performance warrants it. After torching the competition in stops at Low-A Bowling Green and High-A Charlotte last season, Franco could report to Double-A Montgomery to begin the campaign.