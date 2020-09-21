site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Advancing to live batting practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz (hamstring) felt good following a pair of batting practice sessions in the last two days and will advance to live batting practice soon, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz has missed all of September with a strained right hamstring. Whether or not he returns before the playoffs remains to be seen, but it appears as though he has a chance to do so.
