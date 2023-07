Diaz (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Diaz will be back with the Rays as they head to Texas for a three-game series with the Rangers. The 31-year-old will look to pick up where he left off prior to the All-Star break, going 9-for-16 with a homer, a double, four RBI and two runs scored over his last four games. Jonathan Aranda was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday to open a roster spot for the returning Diaz.