Diaz (personal) returned to the Rays on Thursday but is not in the starting lineup for their series finale against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Diaz was excused from the club Wednesday for a private family matter. The hot-hitting 31-year-old should be available off the bench Thursday and back in a starting role this weekend against the Dodgers. Luke Raley is playing first base and batting seventh in Thursday's matinee.