Rays' Yandy Diaz: Batting second in lineup return

Diaz (hand) will bat second and serve as the Rays' designated hitter Sunday against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, the Rays will waste no time ushering Diaz back into the lineup after he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day. While he'll likely see most of his starts at the corner-infield spots moving forward, Diaz will be eased in as the DH with the team's normal option, Avisail Garcia, considered day-to-day with a tight hamstring. Prior to getting hurt, Diaz batted .256 with nine home runs and 22 RBI in 180 plate appearances.