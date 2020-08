Diaz went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, double and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Yankees.

It took Diaz 104 plate appearances, but the third baseman finally hit his first homer of the season in Thursday's ninth inning. Despite his lack of success with the long ball thus far, Diaz has remained a threat in a deep Tampa Bay lineup. He will bring a slash line of .276/.394/.345 into the weekend series against Toronto.