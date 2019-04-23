Diaz went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

His eighth-inning shot off Scott Barlow gave Diaz six homers on the year, half of which have come in the last six games. The 27-year-old has boosted his slash line to .289/.398/.579 with the surge, and so far the offseason deal that sent Jake Bauers to Cleveland has been a huge win for Tampa Bay.