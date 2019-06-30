Rays' Yandy Diaz: Breaks through in win
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Diaz snapped out of an 0-for-11 funk with his two-hit day, his first multi-hit effort since June 16, his last game before going on the injured list due to a hamstring issue. Despite the aforementioned brief slump he endured over his first two games back, Diaz is hitting .316 overall in June, raising his average 20 points to .276 since the calendar flipped.
