Diaz went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Diaz's late-April surge continued in fine fashion Monday, with the slugging infielder posting his fifth two-hit game over the last 11. Diaz has now reached safely in 13 consecutive games overall, and he's driven in at least one run in six straight contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories