Rays' Yandy Diaz: Brought off IL

The Rays activated Diaz (hand) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz missed a little over the minimum 10 days with the bruised left hand, which had caused some discomfort while he was swinging the bat. The 28-year-old was apparently able to work through those issues during a brief stint at extended spring training and will presumably check back into Sunday's lineup, which hasn't yet been released. The Rays optioned Nate Lowe to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot on the active roster for Diaz.