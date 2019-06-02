Rays' Yandy Diaz: Brought off IL
The Rays activated Diaz (hand) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Diaz missed a little over the minimum 10 days with the bruised left hand, which had caused some discomfort while he was swinging the bat. The 28-year-old was apparently able to work through those issues during a brief stint at extended spring training and will presumably check back into Sunday's lineup, which hasn't yet been released. The Rays optioned Nate Lowe to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot on the active roster for Diaz.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...