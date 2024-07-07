Diaz went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

His seventh-inning shot off Jacob Latz gave the Rays a brief lead, but the bullpen immediately squandered it in the bottom of the frame. Four of Diaz's eight homers on the season have come in his last 14 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .311/.344/.574 with four doubles and 12 RBI -- although curiously, the only runs he's scored during that time have come on his own home runs, despite the fact that he's consistently batting leadoff for Tampa Bay.