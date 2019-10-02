Rays' Yandy Diaz: Cleared for first base

Diaz will bat leadoff and play first base in Wednesday's Wild Card Game in Oakland, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Diaz was expected to be limited to designated hitter duty after missing most of the second half with a bruised foot but has apparently been cleared to take the field. It should be noted that the Rays' will bat first and are a famously creative team, however, so there's at least a chance that Diaz takes his at-bat and then is replaced in the bottom half of the inning.