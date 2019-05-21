Diaz (hand) will start at first base and serve as the Rays' leadoff hitter Tuesday against the Dodgers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Diaz was pulled late in Sunday's series finale with the Yankees after being plunked on the left hand, but he's apparently feeling fine coming out of Monday's off day. While his health doesn't appear to be a concern as the Rays begin a five-game week, Diaz's declining production has made him a tough player to hold in shallower formats lately. Over his 15 games in May, Diaz is slashing .194/.242/.355 with two home runs, four RBI and eight runs.