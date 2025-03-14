The Rays exercised Diaz's $12 million option for 2026 and added a vesting option for 2027 on Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Diaz's option for 2027 would vest if he reaches certain performance thresholds in 2026. The 33-year-old performance in 2024 fell of a bit compared to his 2023 and 2022 seasons, but he still slashed .281/.341/.414 with 14 home runs in 2024 and boasts a career .373 on-base percentage. Diaz is slated to serve as the Rays' primary first baseman again in 2025, although he should also see ample starts at designated hitter.