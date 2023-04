Diaz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals.

The 31-year-old did significant damage out of the leadoff spot, but his ninth-inning homer off Nats closer Kyle Finnegan was the biggest blow. Diaz has come out of the gate flying in 2023, batting .357 (5-for-14) through four games with two homers, six RBI, six runs and a 3:2 BB:K.