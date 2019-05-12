Diaz went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.

Diaz hit a solo shot off CC Sabathia during the third inning and then capped Tampa Bay's scoring in the seventh with a three-run blast to essentially put the game away. The 27-year-old is slashing .267/.357/.550 with nine home runs, 22 RBI and a 20:24 BB:K through 35 games, and should continue to be a mainstay in the top half of the Rays' lineup.