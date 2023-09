Diaz went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Diaz led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run -- his 21st of the season -- and also tallied his seventh multi-hit game in his last 14 starts. He's maintained a .426 average with nine RBI and nine runs scored in that span. Overall, it's been an impressive campaign for Diaz, highlighted by a 161 wRC+ and .398 wOBA.