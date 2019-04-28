Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Red Sox.

Diaz remains hot at the dish, and he tripled home a pair of runs in the second inning to extend Tampa Bay's lead to four. The 27-year-old has delivered a base knock in seven of his team's past eight matchups, slugging three homers and driving in eight runs over that stretch. He'll look to keep it rolling heading into Monday's series opener against the Royals.