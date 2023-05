Diaz is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his left groin Monday didn't reveal anything serious, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz had to depart Sunday's game versus the Yankees in the first inning when his groin tightened up on him, but he's managed to avoid a serious injury. The expectation is that he should be ready to return to the lineup within the next few days. Diaz has popped 10 home runs and sports a robust 1.022 OPS for Tampa Bay this season.