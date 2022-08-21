Diaz went 2-for-3 with one double and one RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Diaz's double off lefty starter Kris Babic drove in a run with one out in the fourth to increase the Rays' lead to four. The third baseman's bat has woken up recently as he boasts a .346 average and .654 slugging percentage in 26 at-bats over his last seven games. In addition, the 31-year-old hits better against lefties with a .900 OPS in 96 at-bats compared to a .754 OPS in 278 at-bats against right-handed pitching.