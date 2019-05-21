Diaz (hand/wrist) could be available off the bench Tuesday against the Dodgers, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

He was a late scratch after feeling too much pain while taking pregame swings. However, manager Kevin Cash is still hopeful that after Diaz gets further treatment he will be an option later in the game. Regardless, it sounds like Diaz is day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories