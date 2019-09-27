Rays' Yandy Diaz: Could return Sunday

Diaz (foot) will play in an instructional league game Saturday with the goal of being activated from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz has been out with a foot contusion since late July and had seemingly been ruled out for the year, but he's finally making good progress. He'll have a shot to play in one final regular season game and will hope to be a factor in the playoffs, should the Rays qualify.