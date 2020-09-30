Diaz (hamstring) will start at third base and will bat cleanup Wednesday in Game 2 of the Rays' wild-card series with the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz will pick up his first start since Aug. 31, as he was sidelined for much of the past month with a right hamstring strain before he was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's postseason opener. Though he went unused in the Rays' 3-1 win, Diaz is expected to be a regular in the Rays' lineup during the team's postseason run so long as his hamstring holds up.