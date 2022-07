Diaz (forearm) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Diaz was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Saturday's game and although he was reported to be alright, it appears the Rays will give him a day off Sunday ahead of the All-Star break. Isaac Paredes will take over at third base and bat fifth versus the Orioles.