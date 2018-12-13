The Indians traded Diaz to the Rays on Thursday as part of a three-team deal with the Mariners, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Rays view Diaz as an upgrade both offensively and defensively over Jake Bauers, who heads to Cleveland in the deal. Diaz still has yet to get to much in-game power, but he puts bat to ball with consistency, and don't put it past the Rays and their analytics department to unlock something in the power department. He will likely see time at both first and third in 2019.