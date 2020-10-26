Diaz went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored Sunday in the Rays' 4-2 loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the series.

With lefty Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers, Rays manager Kevin Cash elected to roll with Diaz at first base over Mike Brosseau, who had been serving as the main short-side platoon mate for the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi during the postseason. The decision to start Diaz paid dividends, as the 29-year-old put the Rays on the board with his RBI triple in the second inning. The Dodgers are projected to start right-handers Tony Gonsolin and Walker Buehler in the final two games of the series, so Diaz will likely retreat to a bench role while Choi and Joey Wendle man the corner-infield spots for Tampa Bay.