Diaz went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Mets.

It was undoubtedly the best offensive performance thus far in 2021 for Diaz, who's hitting .333 in his last seven games with just three strikeouts in 24 at-bats during that span. Despite having yet to homer this season, the first baseman has been a legitimate offensive contributor and figures to continue providing fantasy value for the foreseeable future.