Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Monday against the Yankees.

Diaz delivered a two-RBI single in the ninth inning to put the Rays up 4-0. He's struggled in post All-Star break action, as Monday's effort marked only his third multi-hit effort in 19 starts -- leading to a .189 average. However, Diaz has still managed to deliver timely hits in that span, as he also has 10 runs scored and 12 RBI. Overall, Diaz has a .272/.385/.385 line across 423 plate appearances on the campaign.