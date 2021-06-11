Diaz, who's owns a .409/.536/.545 slash line over the 28 plate appearances covering his last six games, is now sporting a .397 on-base percentage for the season, ranking him eighth in MLB.

Diaz has often been the bane of opposing pitchers' existence this season, as his career-high 17.6 percent walk rate and impressively modest 13.4 percent strikeout rate have made him one of the toughest outs in all of baseball. The burly infielder has surprisingly only left the yard once, but he's been a decent run producer with 21 RBI and continues to set himself up for success with his constant presence on the basepaths.