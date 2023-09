Diaz was removed from Tuesday's game in the fifth inning with a testicular contusion, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz fouled off a pitch that hit him below the belt during the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest, and he was eventually replaced by Isaac Paredes at first base while Curtis Mead entered to cover third. It's unclear how long Diaz's injury will keep him sidelined, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.