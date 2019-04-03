Diaz left Tuesday's game against the Rockies with an apparent leg injury, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Diaz hit a double during the eighth inning and limped into second base, but he may have actually sustained the injury earlier in the game. Ji-Man Choi entered as a pinch runner and should remain in the game at first base, while the specifics of Diaz's injury are currently unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories