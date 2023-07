Diaz was removed from Tuesday's game against Miami with an apparent injury, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

After making a diving play at first base, Diaz had to be pulled from the game early. The Rays haven't released any details yet, but the fact Diaz was limping off the field indicates he injured either his leg or his hip. More information should come soon, but fantasy managers should consider Diaz day-to-day until then.