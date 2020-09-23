Diaz (hamstring) took between five and seven at-bats against live pitching prior to Tuesday's game but did minimal running, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Kevin Cash confirmed Diaz still feels soreness in his right leg three weeks after being placed on the injured list. The infielder has been able to take plenty of batting practice in recent days, but the fact he's still to regain full mobility leaves his chances of being included on the first-round playoff roster a potential down-to-the-wire decision according to Cash.