Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Diaz will play Wednesday against the Red Sox after leaving Tuesday's game with a left shoulder injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He went 3-for-3 with a homer and three runs scored before exiting.

Diaz left late in the contest after crashing hard on his left shoulder, and he was replaced by Manny Magot. Fortunately the exit was just precautionary, and Diaz will be ready to roll for Wednesday's contest against the Red Sox.