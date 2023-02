Diaz is expected to play a lot of first base this season, Rays manager Kevin Cash told Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network on Monday.

Diaz has plenty of experience at the position, although he played a lot more third base (102 games) than first base (17 games) last season. With Ji-Man Choi no longer in the picture, Diaz is now projected to play first base more. Isaac Paredes figures to have first dibs at third base, although he'll face competition from Jonathan Aranda.