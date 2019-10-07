Rays' Yandy Diaz: Foot issues return

Diaz left Monday's game against the Astros with left foot soreness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It's a discouraging diagnosis for Diaz, who missed most of the second half with a bruised foot. It's not clear if he'll be able to return for the rest of the series should the Rays survive past Game 3.

